Carol Hagues Brower 1926 - 2020
MARCY - On July 2, 2020, Matriarch Carol Hagues Brower, 93, of Marcy, went to Heaven to be reunited with her soulmate, Bill Brower
She was born on December 1, 1926, in Utica, a daughter of the late Stanley and Marie (Guentert) Hagues, Sr.
Carol and Bill were married on December 15, 1945, at the Dryer Memorial Church, Utica. A blessed union of over 33 years, Bill lost his courageous battle with cancer in November of 1978.
She was a stay at home mom for most of her life. After Bill's passing, she accepted a position as a Physical Therapist Assistant with Ralph Lucarelli, where she worked for 13 years, before her retirement.
In her prime, she enjoyed bowling and was a member of the 600 Club.
Carol has left behind a daughter, Jennifer A. Pasqualicchio and her life partner, John Smith and his children, John, Jr.; and granddaughter, Gabby. She also leaves a son, Greg Brower and his wife, Janice Duff Brower, who Carol always considered her as a daughter and not a daughter-in-law; and their daughter and Carol's granddaughter, Sandra Lee Brower, who Carol adored and was very proud of. Carol was so grateful for the close bond of family with her siblings and their families - Judy and Tom McNaney, Linda Crumb (The New Matriarch), Stanley (Butch) and Lynn Hagues and Walter (Cork) and Shari Hagues; also numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Joyce (Sis) and Roy Philo; and a brother-in-law, Bob Crumb.
Carol was so grateful for her sister, Linda, who was her best friend and confidant.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the Masonic Care Community and the Masons, who made Carol's remaining time here comfortable and happy.
A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 4:00 pm., streamed through the Maynard United Methodist Church facebook page.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Maynard United Methodist Church, 9626 Maynard Dr., Marcy, NY 13403 in her memory. It would be greatly appreciated by Carol who has been a longtime member.
