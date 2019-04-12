|
Carol J. (Burr) Cardone 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Carol J. (Burr) Cardone, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side, after a long illness.
Born in Utica on April 26, 1943, Carol was the daughter of the late Floyd L. and Anne Virginia (Borzon) Burr. Raised and educated locally, she attended T.R. Proctor High School. On November 9, 1963 she married Roger A. Cardone with whom she shared 55 years as loving partners and parents.
At one time, Carol held a position at General Electric in the Radio/Receiver plant on Bleecker Street, and she eventually retired from Lockheed Martin. A strong-willed woman, Carol's persistent nature nurtured her quest to conquer any goals she set during her life. She was also a loving and supportive mother who held a special adoration for her sweet grandchildren. She loved the holidays and would dedicate weeks in advance to make the events even more special. Carol accrued many fond memories of time spent during her earlier years at the family homestead located in Glenfield in the foothills of the Adirondacks. She was of the Catholic faith.
Carol is survived by her husband, Roger; and her daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Chris Casab Sr., Carolyn Cardone, and Roseanne and Paul Madison. She held close to her heart the memory of her daughter Marie who passed away on September 14, 1965. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Christopher Casab Jr., Caitlyn Casab, Danielle Casab, Nicholas Hathaway, Jenna Hathaway, Victoria "Tori" Madison, and Jessica Madison; her sister Joyce "Cisy" Duke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Patricia Burr, and Douglas and Barbara Burr; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, with special mention of Patricia Swartz; and brothers-in-law, Angelo Cardone, and Peter Cardone.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carol's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday at 2:00 at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019