Carol Jean "CJ" Pine 1932 - 2020NEW HARTFORD - Carol Jean "CJ" Pine, 87, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.She was born in Ilion on December 23, 1932, the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Summers) Clingen. On May 30, 1969, she was united in marriage to Gerald A. Pine. The couple shared 56 blessed years together until his passing on March 7, 2016.Carol was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time with her family. She was also a true animal lover and cared for several beloved pets over the years, both cats and dogs.She is survived by her two sons, Robert Pine, of Herkimer and David (Sharon) Pine, of West Schuyler; grandchildren, Jennifer (Marco) Maldonado, Cheryl Stover, Michael (Katherine) Stover, Mikhayla (Kane) Kuchenbacker, McKenzie Pine and Riley Pine; and five great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband; and daughter, Cindy Lee Stover.The Pine family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff on the Elm Wing of the Presbyterian Home for taking such wonderful care of Carol.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Funeral services will follow. Carol will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton. Please wear a mask and respect all current social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carol's memory to the Presbyterian Home, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 or your local humane society.