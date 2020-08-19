1/
Carol Jean "cj" Pine
1932 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Carol Jean "CJ" Pine, 87, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born in Ilion on December 23, 1932, the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Summers) Clingen. On May 30, 1969, she was united in marriage to Gerald A. Pine. The couple shared 56 blessed years together until his passing on March 7, 2016.
Carol was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time with her family. She was also a true animal lover and cared for several beloved pets over the years, both cats and dogs.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert Pine, of Herkimer and David (Sharon) Pine, of West Schuyler; grandchildren, Jennifer (Marco) Maldonado, Cheryl Stover, Michael (Katherine) Stover, Mikhayla (Kane) Kuchenbacker, McKenzie Pine and Riley Pine; and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband; and daughter, Cindy Lee Stover.
The Pine family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff on the Elm Wing of the Presbyterian Home for taking such wonderful care of Carol.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Funeral services will follow. Carol will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton. Please wear a mask and respect all current social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Carol's memory to the Presbyterian Home, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 or your local humane society.
owenspavlotrogers.com

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
