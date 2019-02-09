|
Carol Kaczor 1947 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Carol Kaczor, 71, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019, with her loving husband by her side at the Siegenthaler Center.
She was born in Utica on November 3, 1947, the daughter of Vincent and Bertha Makuszak Schram, and received her education in local schools and graduated from UFA High School with the class of 1965. Carol was united in marriage in August 1967 to James Kaczor in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed and loving union of fifty-one years. She was employed with Par Technology until her retirement. She was a member of the 9 and 18 hole Ladies Golf League at the Skenandoa Club, Clinton.
Her survivors include her beloved husband, James Kaczor; her son, Jason and his wife, Sheila Kaczor, of Syracuse; and her two granddaughters, Carrie and Stella Kaczor. Also surviving is her brother, Richard Schram, of Rome, as well as one niece and two nephews.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Drs. Clark, Ziegler and Desai and their offices and staffs; the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Elizabeth's Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse; as well as the nurses and staff of the Siegenthaler Center of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills. Those who wish may call on Sunday (today) from 4-7 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in her memory to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or The , 100 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019