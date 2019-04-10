|
|
Carol M. Plante 1926 - 2019
TOWN OF RUSSIA - Carol M. Plante, 92, of Mill Road, Poland, died on April 9, 2019 at her home following a brief illness.
Mrs. Plante was born on May 8, 1926 in Utica, a daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Faass) Maher. She graduated from UFA in 1943 and first worked at Western Electric and NY Telephone as a Switchboard Operator. On September 8, 1951, Carol was united in marriage with Robert H. "Heckie" Plante at St. Peter's Church in North Utica and the couple moved to Poland in 1955. Carol worked as a Bookkeeper at the former Poland Lumber Company and maintained the books for Heckie's business, R.H. Plante Sign Company. After raising her children, Carol took a position as a Bank Teller at Oneida National in Poland and continued in that same capacity as the bank transitioned to Norstar and Fleet. She also served as Town or Russia Tax Collector for many years. After nearly 65 years of marriage, Robert preceded her in death on May 25, 2016.
As a couple, Carol and Heckie enjoyed many cross country RV trips in the 1980's and 1990's and wintered in AZ for many seasons. They also were fond of golf, were members of Glass Hill Golf Club and spent many a weekend watching the sport on TV. In earlier years, they participated in square dancing with many other local couples. Carol loved gardening, Tiger Woods and solving Suduko puzzles. She enjoyed her grandchildren, especially listening to grandson, Nathan, perform on the piano.
Survivors include five children, Walter Plante, of Monroeton, PA, Chris Plante, of Houston, TX, Cathy Plante, of Poland, Tom (Sandy) Plante, of Remsen and Margaret "Peg" (Ken) Blais, of Foster, RI; one brother, John Maher, of Whitesboro; four grandchildren, Savanah River Plante, Emily and Jon Plante, and Nathan Blais; one great-grandson, Sheriff Paden Bufkin; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special cousin, Bob Faass, of Utica; and her best friend, Peggy Chapman, who always made her laugh. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Dolan; brothers, Walter, Jr. and William Maher; a daughter-in-law, Bernice Rae Plante; and a dear friend, Margaret (Weaver) DuPrau.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, on Saturday, April 13th, from 12 to 2 p.m. There will be no formal funeral service.
The Plante family extends sincere thanks to Ann Johnston and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care.
Please consider memorials to the Russia Civic Association, 520 Russia Road, Poland, NY 13431. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019