Carol R. Okusko 1936 - 2019
VERNON - Carol R. Okusko, age 83, of Peterboro Street, passed away early Monday evening, July 15, 2019, in Oneida Healthcare Center after being stricken ill at home.
She was born on April 17, 1936, in Utica, New York, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Amerine) Robinson and was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales School.
On July 23, 1955, Carol and Howard W. Okusko were united in marriage in Utica, New York and have shared, only days short, of 64 years together.
In her early working career, Carol was employed with the Utica Phone Company. She and Howard then operated the Utica Dry Cleaning Company and then the Utica Paint Company. Later on, the couple became involved with harness racing at Vernon Downs and are still operating a very successful stable.
Carol was a member of the USTA and has been a very active member of the HHACNY, where she was currently serving as vice president of the association and was a driving force of the association and a great advocate for the local horse men and woman and the sport of harness racing.
Surviving are her husband, Howard W. Okusko, Sr., of Vernon; two sons and daughters-in-law, Billy (Shawn) Okusko, of Sherrill and Howard, Jr. (Jessica) Okusko, of Vernon; granddaughter, Candice (John) Phelps; grandson, Jan (Casey) Okusko; great-grandchildren, Layne, Elin, Mila, Jameson and Josephine; also grandchildren, Austin (Liz) Garofalo, Oliver, Kayla and Blair Prentice and Derek Bryant (Veronica) and family member, Gary Bryant. Also surviving are nieces, Cheryl VanSlake, Debbie Canatales, Diane De'Amora; and nephew, John Robinson; special friends, Nellie Garnsey, Colleen Carlson, Hope Mahady, Liz Chandler and Rick Papa.
Carol was predeceased by her daughter, Shari L. Okusko; her parents, John and Gertrude Robinson; brother, John (Joyce) Robinson; in-laws, William and Ethel Okusko and Jack and Joan Magee.
In keeping with Carol's wishes there will be private calling hours for the family and no funeral services. Private burial will be at a later date in New Forest Cemetery, Utica, NY.
In memory of Carol, donations may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 17 to July 18, 2019