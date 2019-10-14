|
|
Carol Roberts Benton 1931 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Carol passed in her home in Sauquoit on Friday, October 11. She was under the care of her daughter, Wendy Benton, granddaughter, Katie Sisti and the Visiting Nurses Association.
Carol was born on May 8, 1931. Born and raised on the family farm, she was the only child of David J. Roberts and Marie Hoen Roberts. Carol graduated from Chadwicks High School in 1948. She graduated from Hartwick College in 1953 with a B.S. Degree in nursing. She made many lifelong friends in her sorority at Hartwick.
On November 29, 1952, Carol married Norman S. Benton of New Hartford, NY. They shared a wonderful life together at their home in Sauquoit until Norman's death on November 9, 2012.
Carol worked at Faxton Hospital her entire career of nearly 40 years. She was very dedicated to her nursing profession and to Faxton Hospital. Her last 15 years at Faxton, she was Director of the Discharge Planning Department. After Carol and Norman retired, they spent winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
Carol is survived by her three children, Wendy (Daniel Sisti), of Sauquoit, Dale (Monica), of Sauquoit and Nancy (Pete Nelson) of Arlington, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Courtney Sisti (Bart Laurenzo), Katelyn Sisti, Michael Sisti, Christina Crossman (Josh), Dustin Benton, Malina Nelson and Ben Nelson; and two great-granddaughters who brought her much joy in her last months of life, Scarlett Laurenzo and Harlow Crossman.
Carol leaves many wonderful friends, including her devoted friends, Dolores Owens and Carolyn Roberts.
The family would like to thank Ruth Kurdziolek and her aides from the Visiting Nurses Association for their compassion and professionalism and Kim Miranda, her nurse at Sitrin Healthcare.
At Carol's request, there will be no public services and she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Norman and her parents at Sauquoit Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her name to Feed Our Vets (www.feedourvets.org).
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019