Carol Sours
ORISKANY - Carol Sours died in the Eastern Star Home, Oriskany, NY, on December 25, 2019. She had previously lived in Sauquoit and more recently, New Hartford.
She is survived by four children, Philip Sours (Yolande Meessen), of Newton, MA, Amy (Patrick) McGlynn, of Grand Rapids, MI, Clinton (Susan) Sours, of Wellesley, MA and Kristin (Robert) Nelson, of Clinton, NY. She also leaves a sister, Pamela Baldwin, of VA. Carol's beloved husband of 58 years, Bill Sours, died in 2012. Her sister, Cynthia Thompson, of VA, died in 2011. She leaves nine grandchildren, Jenna (McGlynn) White, Megan (McGlynn) Hartline, Kevin McGlynn, Caitlyn McGlynn, Max Sours, Ariane Sours, Garrett Nelson, James Sours and Eva Sours. In addition, she leaves two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Myles White. She also leaves several nieces and nephews; and sisters- and brother-in-law, on her husband's side; and many dear friends.
Throughout her life, Carol found great joy in connecting with people and forming friendships. She had a deep capacity for love - of family, friends, entertaining, discussion, theater, music and travel. She also had a strong social conscience and worked her whole life to improve her local community.
Carol worked many years as a teacher in New York State, first in Glenfield, then Ilion, Utica and New Hartford. In the summer of 1954, she lived in Austria as a Goodwill Ambassador, an experience that made a lasting impression on her. She delivered lectures about post-war conditions in Europe.
After returning to the United States, Carol began a new phase of life, marrying her love, Bill Sours and raising four children together. This period was filled with love and hard work. Like many, she found parenthood a good way to lose track of a decade or two. Upon retiring, she volunteered for community causes and became very active with the Players of Utica Community Theatre.
Special thanks go to the employees and volunteers at Eastern Star Nursing home for their skillful and compassionate care during Carol's time there.
Arrangements will be made through Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton, with a Memorial Service this spring at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Utica. Details will be published.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Players of Utica Community Theater or the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020