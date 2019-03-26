|
Carol W. Foote 1926 - 2019
CLINTON - Carol W. Foote, 92, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born in Franklin Springs, NY, on December 25, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Fleucher Weimer and received her education in local schools. On June 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to William R. Foote, a blessed union of 68 years.
Carol was a dedicated mother and homemaker. She loved her flower gardens and was proud of beautiful homemade quilts. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church. Carol had unwavering faith which sustained her until the end of her life. She was a proud member of the St. Mary's Women's Club, the Third Thursday Club and committed to her friends in her quilting group.
Carol is survived by her husband of 68 years, William; her sons, Robert (Kathy) Foote and William Foote; her daughters, Maggie (Chuck) Putnam, Barbara (John) Monroe, Susan (William) Radell and Martha Tschantre. Also surviving are her ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Mary (Jack) O'Brien and Katherine Weimer; brothers, Joseph Weimer, Paul (Alice) Weimer and William (Geraldine) Weimer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton. There will be no calling hours, however, the family will greet guests at the conclusion of Mass. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
Carol's family would like to extend a thank you to all friends and a special thank you to neighbors, Cal, Shelly, Ellie and Sam. Thank you for always being there in a time of need.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019