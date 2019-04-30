|
|
Carole E. Torok-Huxtable 1940 - 2019
TOWN OF WESTERN - Carole E. Torok-Huxtable, age 78, of the Town of Western, passed away peacefully at her home on April 18, 2019.
She was born, December 17, 1940, in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Albert and Marianna Adamczak Torok. She was married to the late Michael Kuzmack, II. Carole later married David Huxtable in 1999 and for eighteen years they enjoyed many things together, including hiking, canoeing and cross-country skiing with the Tramp and Trail Club, traveling to destinations such as Antarctica, Alaska and Ireland and spending time with their family. David died in October of 2017. Carole was a registered nurse, earned her Doctorate Degree and taught as a Professor of Nursing at SUNY PI in Marcy, NY. In her retirement, she volunteered countless hours to the many organizations she believed in and continued to travel the world. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Lee Center. Carole proudly served in the United States Air Force as a registered nurse.
Carole is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Mari Beth and Brian Burgos, of Texas; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael, III and Doreen Kuzmack, of New Mexico and Matthew Kuzmack and Heidi Futia, of Rome; grandchildren, Ashley, Katlyn, Zachary, Megan, Stephanie and Chad Kuzmack, and Elissa and Michael Burgos; and five great-grandchildren. She also is survived by stepchildren, Patrick and Karen Huxtable Hooker, Caroline and Scott Potter, Sherri and Mark Randell, Laura Huxtable, Mark Huxtable and Jeffrey and Christine Huxtable; fifteen step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Joseph's Church in Lee Center. After the service, a reception cookout will be held at the Delta Lake State Park. There are no calling hours.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, on her behalf, to the Western Town Library in Westernville, NY or the American Red Cross.
Please offer online tributes at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019