Carole Jean Husted 1935 - 2020
ITHACA - Carole Jean Husted, 85, of Ithaca, NY, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY on January 29, 1935, daughter of the late David and Elsie LaBounty Lewis. She married Dale N. Husted on October 8, 1954, a loving and devoted union until his death on June 30, 2018.
After Carole and her family relocated to Ithaca, she worked for Stewart Howe Alumni Service and H&R Block for many years. In 1975, Carole learned the art of china painting and found it more rewarding than other art mediums she had previously pursued. As an accomplished china painter and teacher, she was the recipient of numerous awards and was a member of International Porcelain Artists and Teachers, World Organization of China Painters and Heart of New York China Painters. For many years, she was a vendor (Husted's Hand Painted China) at the Ithaca Farmers Market.
Carole is survived by daughter, Patricia; cousin, Jean Doud; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by son, David; sisters, Donna and Gaynor; and brother, Richard.
Private graveside services will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020