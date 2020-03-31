Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Carole Husted
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Husted
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Jean Husted


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Jean Husted Obituary
Carole Jean Husted 1935 - 2020
ITHACA - Carole Jean Husted, 85, of Ithaca, NY, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY on January 29, 1935, daughter of the late David and Elsie LaBounty Lewis. She married Dale N. Husted on October 8, 1954, a loving and devoted union until his death on June 30, 2018.
After Carole and her family relocated to Ithaca, she worked for Stewart Howe Alumni Service and H&R Block for many years. In 1975, Carole learned the art of china painting and found it more rewarding than other art mediums she had previously pursued. As an accomplished china painter and teacher, she was the recipient of numerous awards and was a member of International Porcelain Artists and Teachers, World Organization of China Painters and Heart of New York China Painters. For many years, she was a vendor (Husted's Hand Painted China) at the Ithaca Farmers Market.
Carole is survived by daughter, Patricia; cousin, Jean Doud; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by son, David; sisters, Donna and Gaynor; and brother, Richard.
Private graveside services will be held at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Bangs Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -