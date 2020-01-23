Home

Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carole K. Stone


1928 - 2020
Carole K. Stone Obituary
Carole K. Stone 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Carole K Stone, 91, of Utica, passed away peacefully, January 21, 2020, at Abraham House, Utica, after a brief illness, surrounded by those who loved her deeply.
Carole was born, April 18, 1928, in Utica, daughter of the late Kenneth and Winifred Austin Kirton. She married Robert Stone May 6,1950. They were married for 57 years until his passing in 2007.
Carole retired from Sears, Roebuck & Co. after 35 years as a switchboard operator.
She enjoyed travelling and camping and was an avid square dancer.
Carole is survived by her daughter, Barbara Stone, of Utica; her son, Robert Stone, of Utica; her son-in-law, Robert Brandi, Sr., of Saginaw, MI; her grandchildren, Carole Creller and her husband, Bill, Robert Brandi, Jr. and his wife, Amanda, of Memphis, MI; and her great-grandchildren, Eve and William Creller and Lilian and Remington Brandi. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debra Brandi, of Saginaw, MI, in 2014.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and thanks to the caregivers at Abraham House for all of their compassion and care given to Carole.
Calling hours are Friday from 4-6 at Friedel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment and Graveside Services will be held in the spring at Carr Cemetery, Marcy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abraham House in her memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
