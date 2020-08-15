Carolina "Lin" Schachtler 1940 - 2020
CLINTON - Carolina "Lin" Schachtler, 80, of Clinton, wife of the late Fred R. Schachtler, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center at Hospice & Palliative Care, Clinton.
Lin was born on May 30, 1940, in Holland, the daughter of Jan and Gerritje Remmerdina (Backhaus) Lam. She was raised and educated in Holland. On August 5, 1962, Lin married Fred R. Schachtler, sharing a union of 55 years until his passing in 2018.
Lin was a member of the Helmuth-Ingalls American Legion Post #232 Ladies Auxiliary, Franklin Springs, as well as the Schilling-Burns-Young VFW Post #9591 Ladies Auxiliary, Clinton. She loved traveling, especially her yearly trip back to Holland and also enjoyed trying her luck from time to time at the casino.
Lin is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Theresa Schachtler, Utica; two granddaughters, Danielle Green (and Rahshad Young) and Nicole Green; a great-granddaughter, Kara Young; a son-in-law, Ken Green, Clinton; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dina Hulkenburg and Ria and Bonne van der Genugten; one brother and three sisters-in-law, Henk and Ton Lam, Yvonne Lam and Elly Lam; a brother-in-law and his wife, Kurt and Kay Schachtler, Waterville; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Linda (Schachtler) Green; six sisters and their husbands, Griet and Roel van Leeuwen, Ann and Joop van Dierenmen, Wil and Cornelis van der Werf, Door and Jan Steenwijk, Mien and Achelis Pleunis and Gerda and Jacobus Geitenbeek; and two brothers, Jan Lam and Wim Lam; and a brother-in-law, Theo Hulkenburg.
A graveside service and burial will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Kirkland.
Those wishing may donate to The Siegenthaler Center of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Lin's memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com
