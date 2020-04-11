|
Caroline J. Baechle 1930 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Caroline J. Baechle, 89, of Barneveld, formerly of Utica, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Caroline was born in Utica, on August 15, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Frances (McCall) Baechle and received her education in Utica schools. Caroline enjoyed listening to Lawrence Welk and she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica.
Miss Baechle is survived by two sisters and one brother-in-law, Mary Rose Scheutzow, of AZ and Elizabeth and Carl Stevenson, of AZ; one brother, Thomas Baechle, of NJ; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Frances McGlynn; and one brother, Carl "Chuck" Baechle.
Those wishing to make a donation in Caroline's memory, please consider the ARC, Oneida-Lewis, 245 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501.
A service to celebrate Caroline's life, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
Messages of sympathy may be made at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020