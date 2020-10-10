1/1
Caroline J. Parker
Caroline J. Parker 1927 - 2020
UTICA/BRIGHTON - Caroline J. (Kroll) Parker, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at The Friendly Home, Brighton, NY, where she resided since January 2018.
Carol was born in New Hartford, NY. She then moved to Utica and raised her family with her husband of 47 years, James Parker, who predeceased her in 2000. She was also predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.
Carol is survived by a daughter, Susan (Richard) Crowley, Farmington; a son, Dr. Michael (Carol) Parker, Skaneateles and five grandchildren, Matthew, Austin, Spencer, Laurel and Lydia.
There will be no funeral services.
Donations in Carol's name may be made to The Friendly Home, 3156 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14618.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
