Carolyn (Gotte) Brough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn (Gotte) Brough Obituary
Carolyn (Gotte) Brough 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to pay their respects to Mrs. Carolyn (Gotte) Brough, age 89, who passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Her funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. To honor her life, Carolyn's family requests that you wear bright apparel to her services to memorialize her uplifting spirit. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019
