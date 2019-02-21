|
|
Carolyn DeBernardis 1931 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Carolyn (Giannatelli) DeBernardis, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at The Pines at Utica for Rehabilitation & Nursing with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on September 1, 1931, Carolyn was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Grace Giannatelli. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1949. At a young age, she studied under Jon Magendanz and became an accomplished pianist. One of her greatest joys was accompanying her daughter as she played the oboe. On September 6, 1954, she married Leon J. DeBernardis, Sr., Esq. who passed away on May 17, 2013. They shared a 58-year union and were so proud of the beautiful family they created.
Carolyn is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan G. Augusto, Patty and Harry Scaramella, and Leon Jr. and Mary Ann "Mia" DeBernardis. She held close to her heart the memory of her daughter Celeste Ann Rositano who passed away in 2012; her son-in-law David A. Rositano who passed in 2000; and her grandson Marcus Joseph Rositano who preceded her in 1980. She also leaves her grandchildren, Allison Augusto, Eric Augusto; Matthew David Rositano, Valerie Grace and Mike Tomaselli, Amanda Marie Rositano and her husband Tony Lawrence; Carolyn and her husband Matthew Montalbo, Alexandra Grace Scaramella; and Thomas John DeBernardis, Esq.; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Alexis, Lucy, Marlow, Ollie, and Charles; Alexander, Aiden and Sofia; Rocco, and Violetta. She will also be remembered by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and her in-laws, Angela and Richard Zarski, Anna Trevisani, and Regina Belt. She was predeceased by her in-laws, Claude and Beverly DeBernardis, Anthony Albert DeBernardis, Frank Trevisani, and Ralph Belt.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carolyn's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Joseph Salerno. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Carolyn's memory may make a donation to the online at https://www.stjude.org. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019