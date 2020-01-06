|
Carolyn G. Kapfer 1922 - 2020
BOONVILLE – Carolyn G. Kapfer, 97, of Boon Street, passed away at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on January 5, 2020.
Carolyn was born on September 4, 1922 in Boonville, NY, a daughter of George J. and Florence C. Duppert Iseneker. She grew up on the Iseneker Road in the Town of Leyden and attended a one room country school on Dutch Hill. She was united in marriage with Robert W. Kapfer at St. Mary's Nativity Church, West Leyden, on November 30, 1946. The couple built their home on Boon Street in 1949. Carolyn was employed as a nurse's aide at Sunset Nursing Home for many years, retiring in the 1990's.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; one brother, Jennings Iseneker; and three sisters, Mildred Nellenback, Eleanor Iseneker and Virginia Burke.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Nancy Kapfer, Barneveld, Randy and Cheryl Kapfer, Boonville; one daughter and son-in-law, Jerilyn and Stephen Jacob, Sparks, MD; grandchildren, Jennifer and Richard Cotton, Robert Kapfer and Summer Medvec, Elizabeth and Peter Ancona, Allison and Reggie Hulbert, Amanda Kapfer, Bryant and Ross Jacob; and great-grandchildren, Zachary and Austin Cotton, Bryce Kapfer and Peter Ancona.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Nativity Church, West Leyden. Spring burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville.
Contributions can be made to Boonville Ambulance Fund, PO Box 164, Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020