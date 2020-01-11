|
Carolyn J. Grabski 1943 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Carolyn J. Grabski, 76, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on October 20, 1943, in Utica, the daughter of Chester F. Grabski, Jr. and Mary T. (Jacyczyn) Grabski. Carolyn was a graduate of Holland Patent Central School. She was employed as a secretary at the Bendix Corporation as well as a certified nursing assistant for the Presbyterian Home until her retirement.
Carolyn is survived by her sister, Maureen Croop and nephew, Robert (Joanne) Croop, all of Barneveld; and many wonderful cousins and neighbors. She also leaves behind her beloved canine companion, Buddy. Carolyn was predeceased by her canine companions, Lucas, Timmy and Rusty.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Parish Community of St. Leo & St. Ann, Holland Patent. Family will receive guests following the Mass. Interment will be in Holland Patent Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Carolyn's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or Spring Farm Cares. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Carolyn's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, especially those of the Intensive Care and Special Care Units.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020