J Donald Smith Funeral Home Inc
3022 Oneida St
Sauquoit, NY 13456
(315) 737-7327
Carolyn Zygmunt Obituary
Carolyn Zygmunt 1935 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Carolyn Zygmunt, 83, passed away on August 9, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on August 16, 1935, in Utica, N.Y., a daughter of the late John and Doris Lampman Amrhein, and received her education in St. Francis DeSales School.
On July 27, 1957, she was united in marriage with Joseph A. Zygmunt in St. Francis DeSales Church in Utica, a loving union of 36 years until his death on September 24, 1993.
Carolyn's primary focus in life was the raising of her family, and together they enjoyed the many times spent camping in the Adirondacks at both Raquette and Limekiln Lakes.
She was a member of the Sauquoit Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Town of Paris Senior Center.
A loving mother and grandmother, she will be forever missed by her daughters, Nancy Morrock, of Sauquoit, and Mary DesMarais, of VA; her son, Michael Zygmunt, of Waterville; her grandchildren, Ainsley DesMarais, Sgt. Anthony Morrock and SSgt. Frank Morrock; her sister, Beverly Reviere, of NJ; and many nieces and nephews.Carolyn was blessed with many friends, especially her neighbors, Dick and Betsy Mathy, as well as her friends at the Senior Center.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 13, from 4-6 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clayville at the convenience of the family.
Her children would like to thank Dick and Betsy for all they have done for their mom over the years and the staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the excellent care provided by them, especially the I.C.U.
Please consider donations in her memory to Spring Farm Cares (www.springfarmcares.org), 3364 State Rt. 12, Clinton, N.Y. 13323. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Carolyn's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
