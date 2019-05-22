Home

Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Carter J. Jackson

Carter J. Jackson Obituary
Carter J. Jackson 1957 - 2019
DEANSBORO - Carter J. Jackson, 62, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2019.
He was born on February 21, 1957 in Oneida, a son of Kenneth Jackson and Frances Carter Dumas. Carter graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1975 and was a star football player. On June 2, 1979, he married his high school sweetheart, Tina Marocchi. They shared a union of love and friendship and were planning their 40th anniversary celebration. Carter started his business on his porch with one truck and built it into the thriving company - Clinton Moving and Packaging. Carter was the "go to guy" - he was always willing to help someone in need and sponsored many youth sports teams. He coached all levels of football, pop warner through varsity and was a member of many bands - including his claim to fame, the Redneck Rodeo Cowboys, where he was the bass guitarist and singer. He adored his family and would do anything to support them. He put everyone and everything in his life first, before himself.
He is survived by his mother, Frances Dumas, of Clinton; his beloved wife and love of his life, Tina, of Deansboro; his three children, Carrie Jackson (AJ McIntyre), of Clinton, Derek Jackson (Meghan), of Clinton and Lauren Jackson, of Deansboro; seven grandchildren, Carter and Delaney Suppe, Harper McIntyre, Dominic, Vincent, Edmund and Rose Jackson; two brothers, Peter Musacchio (Sheryl), of Mars Hill, NC and Christopher Jackson (Mary), of Deansboro; sister, Jennifer Butler, of Oneida; in-laws, Lou Marocchi, James Marocchi and Connie Schick; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. He was predeceased by his father.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church in Rome. All are invited to call, Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton.
Please consider donations to the Carter Jackson Scholarship at Clinton Central School.
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019
