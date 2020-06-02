Casey L. Gilbert
1961 - 2020
UTICA - Casey L. Gilbert, age 59, a well-known, beloved, and accomplished beautician passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Casey was the cherished daughter of the late Terrance D. "Terry" and Carol M. (Cornelius) Gilbert. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Terrance C. Gilbert, II and his wife Cherie Nappi-Gilbert; her niece, Danielle Cozza-Whiteley and her husband A.J.; great-nephews and great-niece, Albert "AJ" Whiteley, Geno Whiteley, and Amalia Whiteley; and her aunts, Jan Cornelius, and Audrey Cornelius. She also leaves her cousins, David and Laurie Eaton, Chad and Victoria Eaton, Nancy Sanders (late Greg Sanders), Matthew and Jessica Sanders, and Brittany Sanders and fiancé Michael Cortina; Faye Nappi and family, Jené and Daniel Rossi and daughter Willow; Danny and Leslie Nappi and their children Isabella, and Harper Nappi, and special lifelong friends who shared her life and supported her throughout the years, Kathy Calidonna, NY State Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, Becky Sears, Linda Sarcone, Melanie Zurek-Miller, Lisa Cosimeno, and Grady Faulkner. She was predeceased by her aunt, Delores Willer; and uncles, Donald Cornelius, Joseph Cornelius, and William Willer.
Memorial donations may be directed to either the Abraham House in honor of the end-of-life care given to Casey's mom, Carol, online at https://www.theabrahamhouse.org or by mail to the Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica NY 13501, or to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society online at https://stevens-swan.org or by mail to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica NY 13502.
Please take a moment to connect with Casey's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary on our website at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our community support.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eannace Funeral Home Inc
932 South St
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 724-6714
