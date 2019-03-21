|
Catharine "Tink" Hugo 1935 - 2019
CLINTON - Catharine "Tink" Hugo, 84, of Homewood Drive, passed away, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Germantown, PA on January 21, 1935, one of five daughters of the late James T. and Gladys (Ebersole) Baldwin. She graduated from University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, with a major in Math. During her summers at Penn, she volunteered at Green Lane Camp. She was united in marriage to William L. Hugo, Jr. on November 30, 1957. Tink was an Air Force wife for 23 years. Since 1975, she has transcribed 1000's of pages of braille during her work with Braille Transcribers of CNY. She tutored school children and bridge players. Tink played in many different Bridge Clubs, including Tuesdays at Alteri's. She was talented in the arts of knitting, crochet and sewing and was a wonderful cook and baker. Tink enjoyed spending time with her family most of all and always looked forward to family gatherings.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill; daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Jerry Tilley, of Midland, TX: her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Lisa Hugo, of Baltimore, MD; two granddaughters, Catharine "Catie" and her wife, Abby Jacobson and Lillian "Lilly" Hugo; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara Donovan, Patricia and Dick Kingwell and Diana "Boo" and Carl Swenson; sister-in-law, Betty Earl; and nineteen nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Sally Wiker.
A Celebration of Tink's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. All are invited to call, Saturday from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service. The family will be planning a Memorial Service in the Philadelphia/Baltimore area later in the spring.
Please consider donations, in Tink's memory, to Operation Sunshine.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019