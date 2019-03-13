|
Catherine A. Pierson 1937 - 2019
NORTH BROOKFIELD, NY - Catherine A. Pierson, 81, of Ouleout Rd., passed away, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Waterville Residential Center.
She was born, April 14, 1937, in Utica, NY, a daughter of Richard E. and Ella Henry Brown. She received her early education in North Brookfield schools, then, moving to California at age 16, she graduated from Pomona High School, Pomona, CA. She returned to New York to marry Luellyn "Lou" Pierson in North Brookfield on April 21, 1956. Theirs was a loving union of over 55 years when he predeceased her on July 13, 2011. Catherine was a farmer's wife who devoted herself to raising and caring for her family. Her beloved grandchildren were the light of her life. In her younger years, she enjoyed horseback riding. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brookfield.
Surviving are her stepfather, Jim Coyle, of Clinton; son, Keith Pierson, of North Brookfield; daughter, Sheila Pasiak, of Hubbardsville; sisters, Eileen Conley, of SC, Lorraine Wynne, of NY, Peggy Jane Brown, of SC and Patty Kellish, of NC; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Eve Brown, of Rochester and Kevin and Sue Brown, of Albion; sister-in-law, Diane Brown, of CA; grandchildren,, Shana and Scott Fortnam, of Hubbardsville, Miranda and Josh McGrath, of IA, Jessica and Chad Welch, of Deansboro, Amber Pasiak, of Brooklyn, Bradley and Cheryl Burnett, of Whitesboro and Jordyn Pasiak, of OR; great-grandchildren, Chayce Fortnam, Alex, Lailyn and Tabitha McGrath, Brynn and Noah Welch, Alina and Harper Burnett; and many close and special friends. She was predeceased by two daughters, Sherri Chapman and Shelley Burnett, a great-grandson, Owen R. Fortnam; a sister, Debbie; brother, Fenton "Buddy" Brown; and stepmother, Peggy Coyle.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Brookfield. Interment will be in the North Brookfield Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the First Baptist Church, Brookfield, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
