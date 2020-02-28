|
Catherine E. McCoy 1946 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Catherine E. McCoy, 73, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born in Utica on August 31, 1946, a daughter of the late Roger and Evelyn Williams Schafer.
Cathy was a graduate of both Sauquoit Valley Central School and Mohawk Beauty Culture School.
On May 24, 1969, she and Owen (Skip) McCoy were united in marriage in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Chadwicks.
For many years, Cathy was employed with Slocum-Dickson Medical Group.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 51 years, Skip; her daughter, Melody Lourdes McCoy, of New Hartford; her son and daughter-in-law, Shamus and Shauna McCoy, of Rome and their children, Raigan McCoy and Alexander Bulinski; her sisters, June and Douglas Potter and Mary and Rick Crowe, all of Waterville; her niece, Angie Potter; her nephew, Jamie Potter; and her close cousins, Sally Nelson and Alice and Randy Bogar.
She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Schafer.
Cathy's Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church, 3368 Oneida St., Chadwicks.
To view Cathy's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020