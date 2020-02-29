|
|
Catherine M. Dibble 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Catherine M. Dibble, 69, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Pines at Utica Nursing Facility.
Catherine was born in Utica, on May 12, 1950, the daughter of Chester and Dorothy (Swisher) Podkowka and received her education in local schools. At one time, Catherine was employed with ConMed Corp. in Utica.
Ms. Dibble is survived by her loving companion, Peter Pentasuglia, of Utica; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and James Green, of CT and Kimberly and Warren Bowers, of FL; six cherished grandchildren, Ashley Green, Joshua Dibble, Erin Dibble, Chelsea Green, Rhiana Dibble and Lexi Bowers; two adored great-grandchildren, Gavin Bond and Braedon Dallacort; one brother, John "Hooba" Helkowski of Utica; as well as her circle of dear friends at Jenny's Diner; and her canine companion Bailee and feline companion Bella. She was predeceased by one brother, Thomas Podkowka.
Services, entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica will be held at the convenience of her family.
Online messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020