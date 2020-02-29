The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Dibble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Dibble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Dibble Obituary
Catherine M. Dibble 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Catherine M. Dibble, 69, of Utica, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Pines at Utica Nursing Facility.
Catherine was born in Utica, on May 12, 1950, the daughter of Chester and Dorothy (Swisher) Podkowka and received her education in local schools. At one time, Catherine was employed with ConMed Corp. in Utica.
Ms. Dibble is survived by her loving companion, Peter Pentasuglia, of Utica; two daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and James Green, of CT and Kimberly and Warren Bowers, of FL; six cherished grandchildren, Ashley Green, Joshua Dibble, Erin Dibble, Chelsea Green, Rhiana Dibble and Lexi Bowers; two adored great-grandchildren, Gavin Bond and Braedon Dallacort; one brother, John "Hooba" Helkowski of Utica; as well as her circle of dear friends at Jenny's Diner; and her canine companion Bailee and feline companion Bella. She was predeceased by one brother, Thomas Podkowka.
Services, entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica will be held at the convenience of her family.
Online messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now