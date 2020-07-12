Catherine Maxwell Nester 1930 - 2020

SAUQUOIT - Mrs. Catherine Maxwell Nester, 90, passed away on July 10, 2020.

Catherine was born in Lawrenceville, PA, on March 9, 1930, to the late Georgia Aldrich Maxwell and George Maxwell. On June 11, 1955, Catherine was married to the late John Joseph Nester, who passed away in 1985.

Catherine was a graduate of Warsaw N.Y. High School and Utica College of Syracuse University. She moved to Utica in 1948 and immediately commenced roller skating. She was a talented musician who played four instruments as well as a singer who performed with the Utica Maennerchor, the Tabernacle Baptist Church Choir and the Utica chapter of Sweet Adelines, singing bass in a barbershop chorus. She also enjoyed bridge and was an avid bowler. She worked at the Dairymen's League and more than 35 years at Pacemaker Steel, both in Utica.

She is survived by her daughter, Georgia and her husband, Rick Carlin, of Chicago; and her son, Stephen and his partner, Helene Kassler, of Waltham, MA. She also was a loving mother to dogs, Mandy, Ingrid, Cassie and Chloe.

Due to the Covid virus there will be no visitation.

Donations may be made to your favorite pet rescue or the SPCA.



