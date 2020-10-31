Catherine "Kay" Prestigiacomo 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Catherine M. (Leo) Prestigiacomo, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the St. Luke's Home of MVHS.
Kay was born in Utica, on February 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Guzzetti) Leo. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On September 16, 1950, Kay was joined in marriage to Carl L."Presty" Prestigiacomo. Kay and Carl enjoyed a loving marriage of over 54 years. Her beloved Carl passed away on August 29, 2004.
For many years, Kay was employed as a saleslady at the Boston Store and later at CASA Imports.
A very loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Kay is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and James Gigliotti, of Utica; her son and daughter-in-law, Carl Jr. and Valerie Prestigiacomo, of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Johnny Lisi and his girlfriend, Danielle Nicole Fisher, Joseph Lisi and his wife, Lyudmyla, Andrea Lynn Turner and her husband, Matthew Turner and Kristen Marie Prestigiacomo and her husband, David Sisson; great-grandchildren, Landon Turner, Kaitlyn Turner, Katherine Sisson and Ellie Sisson; two sisters-in-law, Janet Leo and Marie Punzi; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her very special friends, Theresa Altieri and Lucretia DeFuria. She was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony Leo and Frank Leo.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at St. Marks Church, North Utica. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. The funeral home and church will be operating at a limited capacity. All attendees must wear face masks covering their nose and mouth, practice social distancing and sign attendance sheets for contact tracing.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to everyone at the day program at RCIL, for sharing many wonderful years of activities with Kay.
