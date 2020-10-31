1/1
Catherine "Kay" Prestigiacomo
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine "Kay" Prestigiacomo 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Catherine M. (Leo) Prestigiacomo, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the St. Luke's Home of MVHS.
Kay was born in Utica, on February 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Guzzetti) Leo. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. On September 16, 1950, Kay was joined in marriage to Carl L."Presty" Prestigiacomo. Kay and Carl enjoyed a loving marriage of over 54 years. Her beloved Carl passed away on August 29, 2004.
For many years, Kay was employed as a saleslady at the Boston Store and later at CASA Imports.
A very loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Kay is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and James Gigliotti, of Utica; her son and daughter-in-law, Carl Jr. and Valerie Prestigiacomo, of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Johnny Lisi and his girlfriend, Danielle Nicole Fisher, Joseph Lisi and his wife, Lyudmyla, Andrea Lynn Turner and her husband, Matthew Turner and Kristen Marie Prestigiacomo and her husband, David Sisson; great-grandchildren, Landon Turner, Kaitlyn Turner, Katherine Sisson and Ellie Sisson; two sisters-in-law, Janet Leo and Marie Punzi; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her very special friends, Theresa Altieri and Lucretia DeFuria. She was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony Leo and Frank Leo.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at St. Marks Church, North Utica. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica. The funeral home and church will be operating at a limited capacity. All attendees must wear face masks covering their nose and mouth, practice social distancing and sign attendance sheets for contact tracing.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to everyone at the day program at RCIL, for sharing many wonderful years of activities with Kay.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Matt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Marks Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved