Catherine (Smith) VanAllen

Catherine (Smith) VanAllen Obituary
Catherine (Smith) Van Allen 1923 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS- Catherine (Smith) Van Allen, 95, died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Catherine (Katie) worked for the National Baseball Hall of Fame for 25 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's the Worker RC Church, Richfield Springs. Calling hours at J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, 40 West James Street, on Tuesday from 4-6 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Richfield Springs Garden Club, PO Box 1445, Richfield Springs, NY 13439 or St. Joseph's the Worker RC Church, PO Box 791, Richfield Springs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 25 to May 26, 2019
