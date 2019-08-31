|
|
Cathy Ann Marrone 1948 - 2019
Beloved Sister and Aunt
POLAND - Cathy Ann Marrone, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Cathy was born on January 16, 1948, in Utica, the daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine (Garzaniti) Marrone. She attended Utica schools.
Cathy is survived by her brothers, Leonard (Mary E.) Marrone, New York Mills and Vito (Pamela) Marrone, FL; 3 nieces; 5 great-nieces; and a great-nephew.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.
Remembrances in Cathy's name may be made to Upstate Cerebral Palsy at https://www.upstatecp.org/ways-to-give/donate.
Cathy's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare ICU for the care and compassion shown during a difficult time. They would also like to thank her friends and family at the UCP Poland and South Trenton Homes and also the Day Habilitation program.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019