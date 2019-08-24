|
Celia Dlugolecki 1927 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Celia Dlugolecki, 92, formerly of Marcy, NY, passed away on August 12, 2019, at Masonic Home in Utica, where she had been a resident for the past year.
Celia was born on June 14, 1927, in Utica, NY to Michael Ostrouch and Genevieve Sidelko. She attended Holy Trinity School and graduated from Utica Free Academy.
On August 28, 1948, Celia was united in marriage at Holy Trinity Church to Thaddeus P. Dlugolecki. Their family grew with the birth of their four sons, Damian, Walter, Philip and Martin. Celia and Ted enjoyed their life together. They traveled and spent winters in Florida. They were the "life of the party" at family events and functions.
Celia was employed at Howland's Dept. Store in the New Hartford Shopping Center.
She volunteered for various organizations including Hospice and the Stanley Theater. Celia was very active in her church of Holy Trinity. For many years,she was the main caregiver for a dear friend, Reba. Celia enjoyed music, participated in Home Bureau, was an accomplished knitter and an avid cat lover having owned many cats during her lifetime. She loved being outdoors in the sunshine.
Celia was an active, social person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was generous and thoughtful, remembering birthdays and keeping in touch with family and friends. She was grateful for any kindness shown to her and would usually respond with a handwritten card.
She was also very independent. She did not hesitate to go it alone if no one was available to accompany her. Even after Ted had passed, Celia continued to live life to the fullest. She had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. Her presence was always welcome at family events.
Above all, Celia loved her family. She cherished the time she was able to spend with them. Celia recognized each one's talents and special gifts. She was extremely proud of them all. She loved being "Babcia" to her grandchildren, Laura, Lisa, Sarah, Maja and Tadeusz, who are all accomplished adults. She took a special joy in her two great-granddaughters, Louisa and Susanna.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ted Dlugolecki; her two sons, Martin Dlugolecki and Walter Dlugolecki; her sisters, Agnes Klossner and Sophie Szczesny; and a brother, Felix Ostrouch.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Damian (Sophie) Dlugolecki, of Oregon and Philip (Patty) Dlugolecki, of Utica; a daughter-in-law, Dianne Dlugolecki, of Vermont; granddaughters, Laura (Jim) Duncan, of Vermont, Lisa Dlugolecki, of Idaho, Sarah (James) Wen, of New York City, Maja Dlugolecki, of Oregon; grandson, Tadeusz Dlugolecki, of Oregon; and great-granddaughters, Louisa and Susanna Duncan, of Vermont. She is also survived by sisters, Helen Wagner, of Utica, Leona Dittfield, of North Carolina and Mary Jane Baranowski, of Rhode Island; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff and to the residents of the Tarrytown Unit at the Masonic Care Community for the exceptional care they gave to Celia. The family is grateful for their kindness, compassion and friendship.
Friends and family are invited to Celebrate her Life at a Mass on August 28, 2019, 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica, with burial in Holy Trinity cemetery. In accordance with Celia's wishes there are no calling hours.
Those wishing to honor Celia can make a donation in her name to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019