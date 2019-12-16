|
|
Celia J. Marriott 1933 - 2019
CHADWICKS - Celia J. Marriott, 86, formerly of Chadwicks, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 25, 1933, in Herkimer, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Harriet Cole and graduated from Bridgewater High School. On February 16, 1952, Celia married Melvin C. Marriott in St. John's Church in Richfield Springs. Melvin died on August 2, 2000. She was a bus driver for 23 years with the New Hartford Central School, retiring in 1998.
Celia was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Chadwicks, Valley Stars #217 OES Chapter and Clonan Post #1000 Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cross stitch, of which her family was the recipient of many beautiful hand-crafted gifts. Celia also enjoyed auctions, flea markets and camping.
She is survived by her children, Lorraine (Chuck) Curri, Steven Marriott, Linda (Warren) Mundrick, Matthew (Teresa) Marriott, Lois (Nick, Jr.) Mariano, Lisa (Scott) LaSalle and Keith Marriott; fifteen grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her in-laws, Louise Holmes, Helen "Emma" O'Connor, Margaret "Iva" and Frank Lewis, Beverly and Joe Szewczyk, Warren and Miriam Marriott; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Nora and Charles Marriott; brother, Kenneth Cole, Jr.; great-grandson, Bryce Robert Huckabone; and her canine companion, Wish.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at the Masonic Care Community, especially on the Brooklyn Household, for all the care and support they extended Celia. They would also like to thank all her many new friends and all the activities that kept Celia busy at the Masonic Care Community.
The funeral will be on Friday at 9:30 at St. George's Episcopal Church, Chadwicks. Interment will be in Unadilla Forks Cemetery in the spring. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider St. George's Church or the Masonic Care Community in memory of Celia.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019