Richard Keenan Funeral Home
7501 Pittsford-Palmyra Road
Fairport, NY 14450
585-223-0094
Celine Marie (Kelly) McIndoe


1960 - 2020
Celine Marie (Kelly) McIndoe Obituary
Celine Marie (Kelly) McIndoe 1960 - 2020
ROCHESTER - Celine Marie McIndoe passed away on April 6, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY.
Celine was born in Rome, NY, to Doreen and Brian Kelly on July 18, 1960. She graduated from Rome Catholic High School, SUNY Agriculture and Technology-Morrisville and SUNY College of Technology Utica-Rome with a Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering. She was married to James W. McIndoe, III on August 25,1990 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Rome, NY.
Celine's career began at the Carrier Corporation, continuing onto O'Brien & Gere Engineers, Chase Engineering and Syracuse University Office of Facilities Management. Returning to the world of work after raising her children, she was employed by RL Stone and recently began her dream career as an engineer at the Rochester Institute of Technology; Celine is a devoted RIT Tiger Mom.
An accomplished swimmer, she participated in YMCA synchronized swim and still holds the Morrisville College 1650-meter freestyle record. She enjoyed downhill skiing. Celine was a special joyful person, loving wife, daughter, sister and mother. She was a practical person who could do whatever she put her mind to; from installing a garbage disposal to creating her daughter's fancy prom gowns. Eldest of her siblings, she was intelligent, a talented artist, amazing swimmer, camp counselor, lifeguard, engineer and friend to all...she sacrificed much for her family. She is cherished by her family and liked by all who met her. She will be missed.
Celine is survived by her husband, James W. McIndoe, III; daughters, Katherine Ann and Emily James; parents, Doreen and Brian Kelly; mother and father-in-law, Nancy and James McIndoe, Sr.; sister-in-law, Debra McIndoe; sister, Kristin Kelly (Karl Hahn); brothers, Brian Kelly, Jr. (Deborah) and Brendan Kelly (Rebecca); aunt, Jean Booton; her two uncles, Reverend Joseph Sestito (Captain USN, Ret.) and Patrick Kelly; four nieces and one nephew; and many cousins.
Due to current gathering regulations, burial will be private. A funeral/Memorial Mass and Remembrance Celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY 14568.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Institute Development Office, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627 or the .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
