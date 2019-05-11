|
Charlene A. Crouse 1939 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Charlene A. Crouse, age 80, of New Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in New Hartford.
She was born in Utica on March 31, 1939, a daughter of the late Charles "Buster" and Eleanor (Lynch) Crouse. Charlene was raised and educated in Utica, where she graduated from T. R. Proctor High School. Charlene retired from Faxton Hospital on Sunset Ave., in Utica, after over thirteen years as a Nurse's Aide. After retiring, she continued to care for many of her patients who, in turn, became lifelong friends.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Wayne G. and Lisa Rabideau and Kevin D. Rabideau, and two step-grandchildren, Kali and John, all of Utica; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Charles "Kook" and Cathy Crouse, Robert Crouse and his companion, Debbie, all of FL, and Duane Crouse, of Rome; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Guarascio and Chrystal Crouse; and three brothers, Ronald, Gary and Daryl Crouse.
In keeping with Charlene's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday morning at 10:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
The family would like to thank Antoinette Morelle and Barbara Gates for their constant love and support.
To view Charlene's online memorial, please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019