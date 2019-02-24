|
|
Charlene Ann Putch 1952 - 2019
ILION - Charlene Ann Putch, age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, February 22, 2019, in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, Utica, with the support and comfort of her family at her side.
She was born on August 3, 1952, in Herkimer, a daughter of Shirley (Furcha) Abeline and the late Charles A. Abeline. A lifelong area resident, she attended Herkimer Elementary School. The family then moved to Ilion, where she graduated high school with the class of 1970. She later continued her education at Herkimer County Community College, graduating with an Associate Degree.
On September 20, 1975, she married James J. Putch in St. Joseph Church, Herkimer. Her working career started at MDS. When they closed, she went to work for Herkimer County Trust Company in the Marketing Department. Her last employment was with Con-Med in Utica in the Corporate Contracts Department, retiring in 2015.
Char's talented creativity was apparent in the knitted and crocheted items that she lovingly created for her family through the years.
Char was a true friend. When you met her you had the feeling you were the most important person in her life. She would listen, lend a helping hand when needed, always knowing the right thing to say or do. She will be greatly missed. Her smile and twinkle in her eyes will live on in our hearts forever.
Surviving are her loving husband of forty-three years, James; her mother, Shirley, of Clinton; two sisters, Judith McGrellis and her husband, Kevin, of Ilion, Teresa Carden and her husband, Gary, of Stittville; and sister-in-law, Mary and her husband, Frank Tamburrino, of East Herkimer. She is also survived by eleven cherished nieces and one nephew, several grandnieces and nephews, and cousins. She leaves her long time best friend, Carol Okusko.
The funeral service will be held at Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer, on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer, will be later this spring at the convenience of the family. The family will be present in the funeral home to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff of the ICU and SCU at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for the outstanding care and love shown to Char.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019