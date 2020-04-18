|
|
Charles A. Lewis 1930 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Mr. Charles A. Lewis, of Westmoreland, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 14, 2020 with his loving wife, Agnes, by his side.
He was born on October 4, 1930, in Utica, NY, to parents Charles and Anna (Ameen) Lewis. Charles was educated in Utica Schools, continuing to NYS Institute of Applied Arts and Sciences, graduating from Utica College of Syracuse University in 1959 with a Bachelor's Degree in Physics. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and later worked at Rome Air Development Corporation (RADC), where he won Presidential awards for radar design. Charles was a member of the Shriners, Masons and the American Legion.
Charles was the owner and founder of both the Oasis Night Club and the Lewis House Banquet Facility. In his retirement, he coached golf at Utica College, for several years, enjoyed boating and had a passion for horse racing, owning numerous harness race horses over the years.
Surviving are his wife, Agnes, of 64 years; his son, Charles (LuAnn) Lewis, Westmoreland, NY; daughter, Anna (Edward) Weeks, Westmoreland, NY; daughter, Mary Ellen (Richard) Shelton, Central Square, NY; nine grandchilden; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predecesed by siblings, Ida Kennedy, Louisa Roy, Sue Barkett, Helen Joseph, Mamie Mazurowski, Rose Spinella, Mary Spinella, Kay Tomaselli, Joseph Lewis and Lola Gradel; and grandson, Alexander Lewis.
The family would like to thank his private nurse, Bonnie McCarthy, as well as Hospice, for the wonderful care he received.
If you so desire, donations may be made to the Utica College Athletic Department or any .
In keeping with CDC guidelines due to Covid-19 the family will honor Charles at a later date with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Louis Gonzaga Church.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020