|
|
Charles A. Mazurowski, I 1938 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Charles A. Mazurowski, I, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, joining his beloved Betty Ann in Heaven.
Charlie was born on September 1, 1938, in Utica, the son of Karl and Mary (Pitfido) Mazurowski. On November 20, 1976, he married Betty Ann Lachut, a union of 41 years prior to her death on November 13, 2014. Charles was a machinist with Chicago Pneumatic. He was a member of Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
Surviving are his children, Charles Mazurowski, II, Ann Marie (Raymond, Jr.) Tefft, all of Yorkville, Charlene (James) Charon, Idaho, Michael (Kathy) Mazurowski and Maureen Lavander, all of Arizona; four grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon at Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. The family will receive guests following Mass. Private interment will be in St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020