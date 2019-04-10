|
Charles A. Miller 1932 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Charles (Chuck) A. Miller, 87, passed away on April 9, 2019.
He was born on March 29, 1932 in Utica, a son of the late Charles and Francis Miller.
On September 27, 1952, he married Gladys Babula and they both enjoyed a long wonderful union of 66 years. Chuck had a career working as an Industrial Engineer for General Electric and Kelsey Hayes. After retiring, Chuck and Glady vacationed in Naples, Florida, where they enjoyed the winter months, played golf and established friendships with many new people.
Chuck, a Korean War veteran, was a devoted loving husband, family man, hardworking and always willing to help others. He and Gladys always worked together to maintain family traditions and served as the foundation for their family. Chuck was a dedicated NY Yankees fan and his baseball knowledge and expertise was second to none. Called Poppie by his grandchildren, he was an avid sports enthusiast and aside from his personal love of the game, Poppie enjoyed being a mentor and coach to his grandchildren throughout their athletic career and proud of their accomplishments.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys Miller, of Yorkville; children, Susan Burnhan and Gregory Miller (Lori); grandchildren, Ryan Carney, Kelly Burnhan Nunn (Scott), Nicole Burnhan Soltis (Michael), Jessica Miller Chiarello (Michael), Caitlin Miller (Daniel) and Savannah Miller; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Kennedy Nunn, Ryshon and Rami Carney; and nieces, Mary Rose Werner and Sandra Majcak. He was predeceased by his devoted son-in-law, Dr. Geoffrey Burnhan; in-laws, John and Helen Babula; and sisters, Virginia Lisowski and Kay Morris.
The family would like to offer their gratitude to the 6th floor staff of St. Luke's Faxton Medical Center for their compassionate care, neighbors, Nancy Crandall and Michael, Patricia Ficcaro and the Lupinski family, for their support and assistance.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated, 12:30 on Saturday, April 13 at St. Mary's Church in NY Mills. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus St. Casimir Cemetery immediately following the service. Calling hours will be on Friday, April 12, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, from 11:00-12:00 at Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., 266 Main Street, New York Mills.
In lieu of flower donations, please consider a donation to the St. Mary's church renovation fund.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019