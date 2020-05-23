Charles A. Tarallo 1931 - 2020
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather
DEERFIELD - Charles A. Tarallo, 88, of Deerfield, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Charles was born in Coxsackie, NY, on July 1, 1931, a son of Frank and Leontine (Dardani) Tarallo. Charles served in the Navy during the Korean War. On May 9, 1959, he was united in marriage to Ruth Kuehne at St. Mary's Church, Coxsackie. They celebrated 61 years of marriage this year. For many years until his retirement, he was employed with General Electric Aerospace, Utica. He was a member of American Legion Post #229.
Charles was an avid gun enthusiast and won many shooting competitions across the Northeast. He also enjoyed hunting, cross country skiing and model airplane building. He was a talented fisherman, sharpshooter and carpenter. He was unwavering in his belief of what was right and thought it rude to turn down a good cannoli.
He held many titles throughout his life, but he took special pride in his position as head of the family that he was so proud of and that was proud of him.
Charles is survived by his wife, Ruth; his four children, Deanne Tarallo, Remsen, Suzan (Robert) Suskie, Whitesboro, Mark Tarallo and Cynthia, Fort Valley, GA and Sharon (John) Liang, Deerfield; two grandchildren, Christy Tarallo and Lindsay Tarallo; and a sister, Mary Angerame, Albany, NY.
Charles was predeceased by a grandson, Stephen Tarallo; and a brother, John (Jack) Tarallo.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of New York State and the CDC there will be no services.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.