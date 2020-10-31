Charles Albert Schneider 1938 - 2020
FRANKFORT, NY - Charles Albert Schneider, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at his Frankfort home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was 82.
Charles was born on September 16, 1938, in Albert Lea, MN, son of the late Albert and Marie (Stephenson) Schneider. A great role model, his father once told him at an early age, "Never let anyone outwork you." He took that to heart his whole life. Dubbed at one point as the "busiest youth in Albert Lea," Chuck made the newspaper (several times), highlighting his involvement as a star athlete, excelling and leading the basketball, football, baseball and track and field teams. He also sang in the choir, was very active in theater, honor society, countless clubs, played in the orchestra and studied piano. He went on to graduate from Cornell College, IA, where again his schedule was chock full of music and sports and remarkable friends, including his lifelong friendships with his fraternity, the "Hooters." In his senior year, he broke his thumbs playing basketball and it was a pivotal time where he had to make the very hard decision to choose between his two passions: sports and music. He chose music and launched into the musical world with his remarkable talent, energy and leadership.
Chuck was accepted to the graduate school of the Juilliard School of Music, arriving in NYC with just a few dollars in his pocket. The graduate piano school accepted only five students from the over 300 students who vied for a spot and Chuck was one of the five chosen! He was such an accomplished pianist, he quickly found his footing in the city and picked up lots of now famous artist friends along the way. His stories are so abundantly rich from this period of his life. He dove head first into a very active music career, as a pianist and conductor. His conducting career led him to Broadway in the 1960's and included "West Side Story" at Lincoln Center, alongside Bernstein. He conducted the 1967 CBS TV special of the year with Jimmy Durante, The Supremes and Jimmy Dean. He was the music director of the first rock musical ever written, an off-Broadway hit "Your Own Thing" that won the New York Critics award in 1968. He was the musical director for Juliet Prowse, Dorothy Sarnoff and John Raitt. In the 1970's, he moved into symphonic music, taking a job with the Kansas City Philharmonic. He then accepted an offer to study conducting in Europe with Igor Markevitch (National Symphony of Monte Carlo) and Herbert Blomstedt. Later on, Blomstedt named Chuck his assistant conductor at the Aspen Music Festival,CO. In Aspen, Chuck met lifelong friends who invited him to be the Music Director for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra in Oneonta, NY. During the 70's, he became the Music Director and Conductor in Oneonta, co-founded the Catskill Conservatory and became the Founding Music Director of the Glimmerglass Opera, a position he held for over 12 years. He was also named Music Director of the Utica Symphony and Schenectady Symphony, and held all three orchestra conducting positions for over 30 years. Chuck won numerous awards for his service to his career in Central New York. At the age of 78, he co-founded the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, wrote an opera, "Skaters" and a choral piece, "Beatitudes" which he dedicated to his adoring grandchildren, Arianne and Charlie.
Chuck was an outstanding father to his children and their treasured friend. He enjoyed teaching them sports, kite flying, music and cards and always made time for them despite his busy career. He was united in marriage to his cherished wife, Rayna Lubbs, in 1994, in New York City. Later on, they settled back into Central NY, where Chuck loved teaching his grandchildren piano and chess and how to tell lots of wonderful jokes, including his famous one eye roll and joke, "ehh, there's the buzzer".
It's hard to think how Chuck had any time for anything else with such a busy career life, yet in every moment his absolute presence and love was felt and radiated from such an incredible, soulful spirit. His beautiful smile, fresh humor and wonderful stories drew people in. If you met him for 5 minutes, you remembered him for a lifetime. He made you feel important, he invested such a genuine interest in you and the warm sparkle in his eyes made anyone feel deeply important and loved. He had a glow, a peace about him and his endless encouragement towards others was shared with the members of his orchestra, where one warm glimpse from him at the podium made all of the difference to them. His love tightly embraced his family and his friends, who all felt so deeply cherished by this incredible human being. Every year, Chuck would drive around at Christmastime to drop off special wines and cheer to his closest friends. An avid chef, Chuck was known for his carbonara - for sometimes the whole cast or orchestra, 50-60 people, accompanied by a great bottle of wine and many laughs in between.
It is with such profound love for Chuck that we deeply mourn his loss on earth, a giant of a man, a heart bigger than life, but his multiple legacies will live on through his music, his recorded stories and music, his children and grandchildren, friends and all of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rayna Schneider; son, Dana Schneider (partner, Sarah Feliu); a daughter, Megan Schneider-Ajakh (Ahmad Ajakh); and stepson, Paul Baker (Kristie); a sister, Marian Knutson (Ronald); seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chuck was a member of the New Hartford Presbyterian Church. Due to covid restrictions, a virtual Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Dr. Sue Riggle officiating. Immediate family will be in attendance. Interment will follow in the Frankfort Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to view the Memorial Service may do so by logging in through the church's Facebook Page, as well as the church's website newhartfordpresbyterian.org
where the service will be live streamed.
Those who wish, please consider a donation to any of his three orchestras, Catskill, Schenectady, or Clinton or the IPF Foundation for Research, 21301 S. Tamiami Trl. Ste. 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
.