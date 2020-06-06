Charles Arthur Kunkel 1930 - 2020FLORIDA - Charles Arthur Kunkel, of Port Richey, FL, died at the age of 90 on May 30, 2020.Chuck was born to Pearl (Smith) and Charles Albert Kunkel on January 27, 1930, in Utica, NY. He graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1947 and joined the United States Navy, serving his country during the Korean War. In 1951, Chuck married Joan Ruth Dinneen and they enjoyed 43 years of married life. Soon after their marriage, Chuck began his 32-year career with General Electric, which took his family to a variety of states, including VA, WI, PA and OK. Even with their moves, Chuck and Joan made and maintained many wonderful lifelong friendships. Chuck and Joan delighted in working together to raise their four children. Chuck played an active role in the lives of his children, stressing the importance of education and teaching them to value the life lessons learned in and out of a classroom.Additionally, Chuck was a man of many interests: an avid reader, an accomplished woodworker, an instrument-rated private pilot and a decent golfer and tennis player. Chuck's greatest qualities were his internal ones. He was a man of integrity, intellect and inner strength who had a kind heart and a quick wit. Before her death in 1994, Chuck and Joan shared several happy years of retirement, traveling to 49 of the 50 U.S. states, relaxing or boating at Lake Piseco in the summers and enjoying time with their children and grandchildren.Chuck was laid to rest in Whitesboro next his beloved wife. His influence will continue to be felt by his children, daughter, Christine Yasik (John) Landenberg, PA; son, Stephen (Cathy) Guthrie, OK and daughter, Barbara Deaver (Ron) Salem, VA; along with his four grandchildren, Lisa Bowers (Andy), Jonathan Yasik (Sara), Kevin Kunkel and Keith Kunkel; and his two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Hannah Bowers.Private burial arrangements were provided by Heintz Funeral Services, Inc., Utica.