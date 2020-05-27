Charles C. Edgbert
NEW HARTFOROD, NEW YORK - Charles C. Edgbert, 97, of Prestwick Glenn, New Hartford, NY, entered into rest on May 25, 2020 at home.
He was born in Jordan, NY, son of Harrison S. and Iva Cushing Edgbert. He served in the US Army, European Theatre from 1943 to 1946, receiving two campaign medals. He was a member of VFW Post 982.
Charles married Anne Gray Murray in 1951, who predeceased him in 1998.
He is survived by two stepchildren, Mrs. Jeanette (Marvin) Davies, of Sun City, AZ and Ronald Murray, of Rochester, NY. Also surviving are brothers, Leander, of Baldwinsville and Daniel, of Weedsport. In addition, he leaves several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, with special mention of Donna Prince. Charles was predeceased by sisters, Pauline Fratella, Edith Morton and Elsie Kookin; and brothers, Edward, James, Ormon and Harrison.
Charles worked for NY Central Railroad and Conrail Railroad, retiring in 1982 as a radio man.
Due to the Covid-19 there are no calling hours and burial will be private in Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen, NY.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
NEW HARTFOROD, NEW YORK - Charles C. Edgbert, 97, of Prestwick Glenn, New Hartford, NY, entered into rest on May 25, 2020 at home.
He was born in Jordan, NY, son of Harrison S. and Iva Cushing Edgbert. He served in the US Army, European Theatre from 1943 to 1946, receiving two campaign medals. He was a member of VFW Post 982.
Charles married Anne Gray Murray in 1951, who predeceased him in 1998.
He is survived by two stepchildren, Mrs. Jeanette (Marvin) Davies, of Sun City, AZ and Ronald Murray, of Rochester, NY. Also surviving are brothers, Leander, of Baldwinsville and Daniel, of Weedsport. In addition, he leaves several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, with special mention of Donna Prince. Charles was predeceased by sisters, Pauline Fratella, Edith Morton and Elsie Kookin; and brothers, Edward, James, Ormon and Harrison.
Charles worked for NY Central Railroad and Conrail Railroad, retiring in 1982 as a radio man.
Due to the Covid-19 there are no calling hours and burial will be private in Fairchild Cemetery, Remsen, NY.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.