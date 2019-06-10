|
|
Charles E. Newton, Sr. 1928 - 2019
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather
YORKVILLE - Charles E. Newton, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, after a brief illness, with his family by his side.
He was born on August 16, 1928, in Utica, the son of the late Edward H. and Mae (Farr) Newton. Charles proudly served his country during WWII in the US Air Force. On July 14, 1951, he married Beverly R. Darling in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. The enjoyed a blessed union of 59 years prior to her passing on November 2, 2010. Charles received his Bachelor's Degree in Construction Management and worked as a Mechanical and Technical Engineer at the NYS Office of General Services in Syracuse.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Charles and Debora Newton, Jr., Clayville, Timothy M. Newton, Sr., Clayville, Susan and Allen McDaniels, New Hartford and Christopher and Kim Newton, Whitesboro; grandchildren, Charles, III (Rebecca), Jennifer (Brandon), Kimberly (Kevin), Timothy, Jr. (Ally), Nathaniel, Kendall, Matthew, Haley, Kyle, Brooke, Becca, Kristen (Anthony), Brittany (John) and Alexandria; great-grandchildren, Payton, Carter, Braydon, Mackenzie, Millie, Liah, Allena, Xander, Nicole, John and Michael; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Cheryl Anne; three brothers, and two sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Charles' name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 10 to June 11, 2019