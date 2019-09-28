|
|
Charles E. Newton, III 1980 - 2019
Talented Chef
UTICA – Charles "Charlie" E. Newton, III, 38, passed away unexpectedly on September 25, 2019.
Charlie was born on November 19, 1980, in Utica, the son of Charles E., Jr. and Deborah (Brown) Newton. He attended Sauquoit Valley Central School, MVCC and Ft. Lauderdale Institute of Fine Arts. Charlie was a talented chef working at various restaurants throughout his career.
Charlie is survived by his parents, Chuck and Deb; maternal grandparents, Robert and Joan Brown and Caroline Francis; aunts and uncles, Douglas Brown, Utica, Roxanne and Richard Mirch, Long Eddy, NY, Roberta Hunter, NC, Steven and Patricia Brown, Utica, Dr. Laura and Phil Casamento, Frankfort, Carolyn Cesare, Clinton, Timothy M. Newton, Sr., Clayville, Susan and Allen McDaniels, New Hartford and Christopher and Kim Newton, Whitesboro; loving cousins, Shaun, Stacey, Nina, Jennifer, Catie, Phil, Brian, Gina, Richard, Devin, Alison, Samantha, Taylor, Jennifer, Kimberly, Timothy, Jr., Nathaniel, Kendall, Matthew, Haley, Kyle, Brooke, Becca, Kristin, Brittany and Alexandria; Godparents, Timothy Newton, Sr., and Roberta Hunter; beloved friends as well as his significant other, Rebecca Ramsey, her son, Evan, 2 children he treated as if they were his own, Dylan and Angelina Faltisko. He was predeceased by his brother, Patrick Newton; paternal grandparents, Charles and Beverly Newton and 3 cousins, Douglas Brown, Zachary Hunter and Enzo Casamento.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A prayer service will commence immediately following visitation at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Charlie's name may be made to the Kelberman Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019