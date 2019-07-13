|
|
Charles F. Boivin 1924 - 2019
DEANSBORO - Charles F. Boivin, 94, of Deansboro, formerly of Florida, passed away, Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, after a brief illness.
Funeral services, entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place privately in Saratoga National Cemetery.
Those wishing may donate to the Helmuth-Ingall's American Legion Post #232, Franklin Springs in Charlie's memory.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the 3rd floor at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for the excellent care and compassion shown to Charlie and his family during his stay.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 13 to July 14, 2019