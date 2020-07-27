Charles F. "Charlie" Joseph, Jr. 1942 - 2020
SHERRILL - Charles F. "Charlie" Joseph, Jr., 77, School Street, died Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, shortly after his admission, in Oneida Healthcare.
Born in Utica, on December 18, 1942, he was the son of Charles F. and Florence Abraham Joseph, Sr. A resident of Sherrill for the past 19 years, Charlie was a graduate of New York Mills High School and Mohawk Valley Community College, with a degree in electronics. He married Frances Russ Rice, in Oneida, on July 11, 1997.
Prior to his retirement, Charlie was an electronics specialist for several companies, of which primarily was General Electric and finally with Lucent Technologies, as a training instructor. In these positions, he traveled extensively throughout the world and was also employed part-time with a Utica area radio station. Charlie was a communicant of St. Louis Gonzaga Church, a member of AARP, Oneida Chapter # 3328, loved fly fishing, his family and dining out and enjoyed visiting and studying lighthouses and playing cards with family.
Charlie was a very humble man who was kind, gentle, thoughtful and caring….always with a smile.
Surviving besides his wife, Fran, are his son, Dr. Jeffrey G. Joseph, of Sherrill; his two step-sons, Trenton S. and Debbi Rice, of Canastota and Thomas W. Rice, of Sherrill; his granddaughter, Liz Rice; his two sisters and their husbands, Marilyn and Dennis Ciecko, of Santa Rosa, CA and Audrey and Gary Furgal, of Pompano Beach, FL; his brother and his wife, Anthony and Ann Joseph, of Fairport; and numerous members of the Russ and Gisondo families. He was predeceased by his first wife, Judy Gisondo Joseph; and two grandchildren, Hailey Rice, on August 3, 1997 and Trevor Rice, on September 27, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30, Friday, from St. Helena's Church, Sherrill, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend William Mesmer, Pastor. Entombment will be made in Holy Trinity Mausoleum. Friends may call from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required, as well as capacity restrictions.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Kidney Society of the Mohawk Valley, 9 Geraldine Avenue, New Hartford, NY 13413.
.