Charles F. Kershaw 1924 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD- Charles F. Kershaw, 84, died in his home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, with the love and support of his family.
Charles was born on November 5, 1924, in Catskill, NY, a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Kershaw. In 1943, he graduated from Kingston High School and served in the United States Army Air Corp, until 1946. Charles was a stockbroker and financial advisor, retiring in 1989.
In 1947, Charles married the love of his life, Gloria Stork and they shared a wonderful life together, until her passing on February 3, 2015. Charles and Gloria cherished their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. they were both avid golfers and also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, traveling, and spending their winters in Naples, FL.
He is survived by his children, Sue (Larry) Fish, Jeff (Eileen) Kershaw, Michael Kershaw and Patricia Kershaw; his grandchildren, Raymond Ruszkowski, Michelle Ruszkowski, Kristy (Kershaw) Jefferson, Gregory Kershaw, Lindsey Kershaw, Joseph Toti, Adam Toti and Katie Toti; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Charles was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Kershaw, and his daughter-in-law, Kim (Savett) Kershaw.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Cindy Stevener for her exceptional kindness and compassion in her care of Charles for the past 10 months. In addition, the family would like to thank Presbyterian Home Care, and Hospice & Palliative Care.
Private services will be held for the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice & Palliative Care in memory of Charles.
