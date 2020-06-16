Charles Francis Lorraine 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Charles Francis Lorraine, "Chip", of Utica, age 69, was called home by the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Siegenthaler Center, New Hartford.
He was the son of Charles and Nathalee (Marriott) Lorraine. Chip was born in North Utica on October 10, 1950 and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy Class of 1968. He grew up a member of Christ Community Church and then to its Central College, Iowa. Chip earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, which he found practical in his life. He tended the roses at Bakers Greenhouse for five years. Chip continued family tradition and worked on the Conrail and Adirondack Railroads and then with Mohawk Valley Oil. Enjoying trucks and heavy equipment since childhood, he worked most of his life for Fred Burrows Trucking, who provided a well-suited field of employment. Chip was proud of the quality of work the crews did on roads and the many businesses he could see develop from the first digging. A very self-controlled person in habits and finances, by God's grace he was able to save and provide for his family but also give generously to his love for foreign missions and the Rescue Mission. His greatest contentment was seeing Christ Church Reformed Presbyterian able to provide a congregation locally with thorough biblical doctrine, life and worship.
Chip's enjoyments were visiting local historical sites, daily Bible reading and trips with Brother Brian to Brockway and railroad shows. His quiet, reserved personality could misleadingly disguise his concerned interest and affection for young relatives and friends. But one could easily see his ease with older people, such as in the Kemble Street nursing home ministry and at church.
Surviving are his loving wife, Susan Chesnick; son, Jacob (Sarah) Lorraine; sisters-in-law and their families, Karen (Andy) Frosch and Christine (Joe Renninger) Chesnick; sisters, Nadeen (Steve) Nunn, Marcia (Ted) Swenszkowski; and brother, Brian (Marcia) Lorraine. He leaves with grateful thanks for friendship to the Burrows friends, Ingersolls, Pastor Aaron Goerner and the RP congregations.
A five year survivor of glioblastoma, the family is indebted to Upstate's good care and to the remarkable work of Hospice. Ready and anchored in Christ Jesus the Lord, Chip now enjoys Him face to face.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Burial is in Grandview Cemetery, Whitesboro, awaiting the resurrection of the body itself at the return of the Lord.
Memorial donations are encouraged to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford NY 13413.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.